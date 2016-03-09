Home
Privacy Policy at Phins.com
  Miami Dolphins 2017 Schedule & Scores
All times are Eastern (EST/EDT) and home games are in caps.
All pre-season games will be available on a delayed basis on NFL TV.
 
Pre-Season
Record: 0-0
DAYDATEOPPONENTTIME/
SCORE		TVNOTES
ThuAug 10ATLANTA FALCONS 7:00local 
ThuAug 17BALTIMORE RAVENS 7:00local 
ThuAug 24at Philadelphia Eagles 7:00local 
ThuAug 31at Minnesota Vikings 8:00local 
 
 
Regular Season
Standings at NFL.com
Record: 0-0 (Div. Record 0-0 )
DAYDATEOPPONENTTIME/
SCORE		 TVNOTES
SunSep 10TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS 1:00Fox 
SunSep 17at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05CBS 
SunSep 24at New York Jets 1:00CBS 
SunOct 1NEW ORLEANS SAINTS 9:30 AMFoxLondon
SunOct 8TENNESSEE TITANS 1:00CBS 
SunOct 15at Atlanta Falcons 1:00CBS 
SunOct 22NEW YORK JETS 1:00CBS 
ThuOct 26at Baltimore Ravens 8:25 PMCBSThu Night
SunNov 5OAKLAND RAIDERS 8:30 PMNBCSun Night
MonNov 13at Carolina Panthers 8:30 PMESPNMon Night
SunNov 19 * * Bye Week * *
SunNov 26at New England Patriots 1:00CBS 
SunDec 3DENVER BRONCOS 1:00CBS 
MonDec 11NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS 8:30 PMESPNMon Night
SunDec 17at Buffalo Bills 1:00CBS 
SunDec 24at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00CBS 
SunDec 31BUFFALO BILLS 1:00CBS 

 
 
      
   
