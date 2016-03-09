  Miami Dolphins 2017 Schedule & Scores

Phins.com: Skip to Main Content
All times are Eastern (EST/EDT) and home games are in caps.
All pre-season games will be available on a delayed basis on
NFL TV
.
Pre-Season
Record: 0-0
DAY
DATE
OPPONENT
TIME/
SCORE
TV
NOTES
Thu
Aug 10
ATLANTA FALCONS
7:00
local
Thu
Aug 17
BALTIMORE RAVENS
7:00
local
Thu
Aug 24
at
Philadelphia Eagles
7:00
local
Thu
Aug 31
at
Minnesota Vikings
8:00
local
Regular Season
Standings at NFL.com
Record: 0-0 (Div. Record 0-0 )
DAY
DATE
OPPONENT
TIME/
SCORE
TV
NOTES
Sun
Sep 10
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
1:00
Fox
Sun
Sep 17
at
Los Angeles Chargers
4:05
CBS
Sun
Sep 24
at
New York Jets
1:00
CBS
Sun
Oct 1
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
9:30 AM
Fox
London
Sun
Oct 8
TENNESSEE TITANS
1:00
CBS
Sun
Oct 15
at
Atlanta Falcons
1:00
CBS
Sun
Oct 22
NEW YORK JETS
1:00
CBS
Thu
Oct 26
at
Baltimore Ravens
8:25 PM
CBS
Thu Night
Sun
Nov 5
OAKLAND RAIDERS
8:30 PM
NBC
Sun Night
Mon
Nov 13
at
Carolina Panthers
8:30 PM
ESPN
Mon Night
Sun
Nov 19
* * Bye Week * *
Sun
Nov 26
at
New England Patriots
1:00
CBS
Sun
Dec 3
DENVER BRONCOS
1:00
CBS
Mon
Dec 11
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
8:30 PM
ESPN
Mon Night
Sun
Dec 17
at
Buffalo Bills
1:00
CBS
Sun
Dec 24
at
Kansas City Chiefs
1:00
CBS
Sun
Dec 31
BUFFALO BILLS
1:00
CBS
